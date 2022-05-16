2 killed in landslides due to heavy rain

Ita Nagar: 2 people lost their lives in landslides due to heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh. The incident took place as their house was hit by a massive landslide triggered by incessant downpour near Punjabi Dhaba in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read; Kerala faces severe threat from cumulonimbus clouds: warns study

The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Nagen Barman and Tapas Rai (15). A women identified as Kusum Rai (35) is yet to be rescued from the debris. The rescue operation is going on.