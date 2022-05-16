3 more cases against Ketaki for allegedly insulting Sharad Pawar on Facebook

Three further complaints were registered against Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale on Sunday, two in Mumbai and one in Akola district, for allegedly uploading an unpleasant remark on social media regarding NCP chairman Sharad Pawar, police said.

In connection with the online post, charges were filed against the 29-year-old TV star in Thane, Pune, and Dhule districts. The lawsuit was launched in Bhoiwada after attorney Prashant Shankar Duete, the NCP Mumbai unit students’ wing president, submitted a complaint.

According to another source, an FIR was filed against Chitale at Khadan police station in Akola after a complaint was filed by Kalpana Gawarguru, a local NCP office-bearer.

The police said that the cases were filed under sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour, or report promoting enmity, hatred, or ill will between classes), and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Chitale was detained on Saturday after a charge was filed against her at the Kalwa police station in Thane over the social media post. On Sunday, a Thane court placed her in police detention until May 18.

The actress reportedly uploaded a message in Marathi written by someone else on Facebook on Friday, which merely contained the surname Pawar and the age of 80. The leader of the NCP is 81 years old. Pawar’s party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and the Congress, and the post purportedly includes phrases like ‘hell is waiting’ and ‘you hate Brahmins’.