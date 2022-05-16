Brother Sunny shares unseen goofy pic of Vicky Kaushal with Bday wishes | See post

It’s Vicky kaushal’s birthday, and his fans and friends are celebrating the occasion, showering love and greetings. His younger brother Sunny Kaushal has dropped an adorable yet funny picture to wish him. The actor has shared an unseen photo from Vicky and Katrina Kaif’s pre-wedding ceremonies

‘Janamdin mubarak ho meri jaan’, he captioned the post, followed by a heart emoticon. In the post, we can see them posing for the camera with goofy expressions in white ethnic outfits. Soon after he dropped the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal has also wished his ‘puttar’ with a sweet throwback picture. He shared a collage with Vicky’s childhood picture and his recent photo. He captioned the post as, ‘Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. Always love & blessings. Feeling blessed & proud to have a son like u. Rab Rakha’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sham Kaushal (@shamkaushal09)

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently in the US holidaying with his wife Katrina Kaif. On the work front, Vicky Kaushal made his debut in 2015 with Masaan. However, gained recognition in 2018 with supporting roles in Sanju and Raazi. Then there was no looking back for the actor,r and he went on to star in several hit films, including Uri: The Surgical Strike and Udham Singh. Currently, he has several films in his kitty-Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar’s untitled and Anand Tiwari’s untitled.