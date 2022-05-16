Indian Railways cancels 220 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 220 trains schedule to operate today. It also changed origin stations of 18 trains and have partially cancelled over 15 trains. The national transporter cited various reasons including law and order, bad weather and maintenance issues for the decision.

The national transporter have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. The national transporter have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

Here is the full list of cancelled trains: