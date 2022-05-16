‘Leave or die’: Terrorists threaten Kashmiri Pandits in Pulwama, J&K

Lashkar-e-Islam, a terrorist organization, has delivered a threat letter to Kashmiri Pandits living in the Hawal transit area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama region. In a letter to the president of the migrant colony in Hawal, the organization advised ‘migrants and RSS operatives’ to ‘leave or face execution’.

According to India Today, the threat letter, signed by the Commander of Lashkar-e-Islam, stated that there was ‘no scope for Kashmiri Pandits who seek another Israel in Kashmir to slaughter Kashmiri Muslims’. The terror organization also threatened Kashmiri Pandits with ‘target killing’ if they did not leave. ‘Prepare for target killing by doubling or tripling your security. You will perish’, the message went on to say.

This comes only days after a Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat, was killed by terrorists at a government office in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam area. On May 12, he was killed by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town. In 2010-11, he was hired as a clerk as part of the special employment package for migrants. Following the incident, the Kashmiri Pandit community protested across Jammu and Kashmir, urging the government to provide them with protection.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists implicated in the death of Rahul Bhat were fired down by security personnel. Meanwhile, the government has called for an investigation into Bhat’s death and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). ‘Bhat’s murder was premeditated, and an attempt was made to instill fear and panic in the public. He was a fantastic employee. We have formed an SIT to investigate the matter. SHO has been assigned. The SIT would look into every possible aspect’, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, said.

Sinha stated that some individuals are attempting to disrupt the peace in Kashmir and urged political parties and the general public to remain together. ‘ Some people are attempting to disrupt the atmosphere, but I want to assure them that their efforts will fail. Two foreign terrorists engaged in the incident (Bhat’s murder) have been slain, and authorities are on the hunt for the others. I urge all political parties to call for a societal boycott of anyone implicated in these instances (killings)’, Sinha stated.