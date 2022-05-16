Rain subsides; IMD withdraws red alert in Kerala; Orange alert issued in 7 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid heavy rainfall and waterlogging in several parts of the state on Sunday and Monday morning, the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) withdrew the Red Alert issued in five districts after the rain subsided in several parts.

An Orange Alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. A Yellow Alert was issued in all the other districts except Palakkad and Wayanad. The weather department has also issued an Orange Alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Tuesday. A Yellow Alert will be in place for all other districts.

The IMD had warned of heavy rain in Kerala and extremely heavy rain in isolated places in the State on Monday due to the high intensity western wind blowing along the Arabian Sea due to the influence of cyclone above southern Karnataka. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. The IMD had asked fishermen to not venture out in the sea in the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast on Monday due to inclement weather and the likely occurrence of heavy winds at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour.

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in various districts of Kerala on Sunday in view of the extremely heavy rainfall. Upon the request of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), the NDRF teams were deployed in five districts of Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. NDRF said the teams are self-contained and equipped with flood rescue equipment, collapsed structure search and rescue equipment, communication equipment and PPE kits.