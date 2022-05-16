THIS milk variety could cause the brain to age faster; Study reveals!

New Delhi: Few people admit to falling in love with milk — whether plain or with sweetened milk mixers. They had no idea that consuming two tall glasses of this calcium-rich beverage will help to strengthen their bones over time. However, a recent study suggests that one type of milk may have a negative impact on cognitive function and cause the brain to age quicker than usual.

Can milk hasten ageing?

The research, published in the journal Molecular Nutrition & Food Research, examined 4668 volunteers aged 55 to 75 years who disclosed information about their current diet while doing cognitive tests to establish a baseline. The individuals were also at high risk of developing cardiovascular disease. After two years, the study was repeated, and it was observed that habitual users of whole-fat milk experienced a significant incidence of cognitive deterioration. Although the study is preliminary, experts believe the most important message is that the results should not be interpreted as gospel and that there are various other factors that might affect health.

Is high-fat dairy intake related to brain decline?

If high-fat dairy consumption is linked to cognitive deterioration, it cannot be regarded as the cause. Many individuals like consuming a lot of sugar or other artificial sweeteners with dairy products, such as ice cream or dairy-based sweets, which can cause blood sugar levels to surge, insulin sensitivity to decrease, and cognitive function to suffer. It is suggested that people who consume whole-fat milk do so in moderation, while also depending on fermented dairy products and probiotics such as yoghurt, chaas, and lassi.