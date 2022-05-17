Abu Bakar, three other wanteds in 1993 Mumbai blasts arrested by Gujarat ATS.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four of India’s most wanted terror accused in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. Four people have been arrested, according to sources: Abu Bakar, Yusuf Batla, Shoeb Baba, and Sayyed Qureshi. According to a senior officer familiar with the situation, ‘Following a tip-off, the four accused were apprehended near Ahmedabad airport two days ago. They were carrying fake passports.’

‘During the interrogation, it was revealed that the arrested persons were at large for several years and their criminal record revealed that all the four had been wanted with a Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against them by Interpol in the 1993 serial blasts case,’ he added. In the Mumbai serial blasts case in 1993, all four accused were key conspirators. Following the incident, they fled India and assumed new identities in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Bakar was earlier apprehended by Dubai police following a tip from Indian authorities. The four were allegedly close aides of Dawood Ibrahim, and they attended a conference at Dawood Ibrahim’s Dubai villa to arrange the 1993 serial attacks in Mumbai. The accused were also involved in the smuggling and landing of RDX, AK 56 rifles, bomb triggers, and other weapons used in the blasts.