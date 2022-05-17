DMK takes issue with Sanskrit alphabet in BJP’s ‘Goddess Tamil’ image!

Tamil Nadu BJP head Annamalai posted a photo of Tamilanangu (Tamil Angel) on his Twitter account. Tamilanangu, or ‘Goddess Tamil,’ is a word from the Tamil national hymn, Tamil Thai Vazhthu. The governing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has taken exception to a Sanskrit phrase in the image’s backdrop.

On Sunday, Annamalai uploaded a photograph of a Goddess wearing a red saree and decorations showcasing the five epics in Tamil on a saffron backdrop with the Tamil words ‘Yethisaiyum Pugazh Manama irundhaperum Thamizhanangey,’ which translates to: Tamil Angel, you stay popular in all directions.

This was seen as a reply to AR Rahman’s Tamilanangu figurative image, which he uploaded on Twitter around a month earlier. The photograph was released by the music maestro during the heated discussion about Hindi imposition. A woman in a white saree with her hair open was dancing while brandishing a spear in the image. DMK Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, on the other hand, was offended by Annamalai’s tweet since it had a Sanskrit alphabet in the backdrop.

‘You have inserted a Sanskrit alphabet onto the backdrop to mask your admiration for Tamilanangu. This has revealed the weapon concealed behind your folded palms ‘, Thangam Thenarasu said on Twitter. ‘Like how a knife may be hidden between the folded hands of the adversary, their hearts will only be filled with betrayal even while their eyes are full with sorrow,’ the DMK leader stated, using a Thirukkural scripture.

Annamalai responded to the DMK, saying, ‘I was told that the industries minister had chastised me for putting the term (sa) in the Tamilanangu picture. I’m surprised that the DMK is against the initial letter of the chief minister’s name, who keeps screaming Tamil, Tamil’. Annamalai also jokingly suggested to the state government that a committee be formed to change the same letter in CM Stalin’s name. ‘In the meanwhile, we respectfully urge that the industries minister guide us on how to contact Stalin’, he said.