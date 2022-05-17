Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits rejuvenated lake in Bengaluru

On Sunday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid a visit to the Kalena Agrahara Lake in Bengaluru.

The lake, which is located in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP Bommanahalli ) zone, has been revitalised with monies from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) and State budgetary allocations.

The lake was developed at a cost of Rs 3 crore and spans 7.3 acres. According to a press statement, the BBMP has cleared sludge, reinforced the main bund, and built a sewage treatment facility as part of the lake’s development. The city has also built walking paths and restrooms for guests.

The BBMP stated in the press release that MPLAD has funded 75 lakh and the State government has allocated Rs 1.5 crore for the lake’s development. The man-made lake is located in the K.C. Valley has a storage capacity of 58.50 ML (after the development).

During her visit, Sitharaman, who represents the State in the Rajya Sabha, planted a seedling. MLA Krishnappa and BBMP officials were in attendance.