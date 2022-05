Vignesh Shivan’s ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ starring Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi is set for its OTT release. ‘KRK’ is a triangular love story directed by Vignesh Shivan, with music by Anirudh.

The makers of ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ are said to have struck a lucrative deal with Disney for the OTT release. According to the latest information, the film will be available for OTT streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on the May 27.