Phoenix who rose from misery to heights; A glimpse through life story of Nusrat Bharucha on her 37th birthday

Nushrat Bharucha, a Bollywood actress who came to fame quickly, has won a special place in the industry. Nusrat established herself in Bollywood by her hard work, and she is currently one of the most well-known actresses. Nusrat Bharucha celebrates her 37th birthday today. The actress began her career with the series Jai Santoshi Maa, but it was with the film Love Sex Aur Dhoka that she rose to prominence. The actress never looked back after that. Nusrat Bharucha is one of Bollywood’s most well-known actresses nowadays.

Let us tell you that after completing Slumdog Millionaire, Nushrat Bharucha was dropped from the film. The crew explained the reason by telling Nusrat that she did not look like a slum girl despite her best efforts at makeup.

In terms of career, Nusrat’s upcoming film ‘Janhit Mein Jari’ is due to release. The trailer for the film was recently released. As a result, the actress was severely trolled on social media. The actress appears in the trailer as a condom salesgirl. At the same time, some people’s desire to see the film has grown as a result of seeing the trailer, and they are eagerly awaiting its release.

After climbing the success ladder, he also had the opportunity to work at Akash Vani and Dar @ Mall after 2011. After that, in 2015, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 was released, which was a huge success. After that, Nusrat Bharucha’s luck ran out with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. With her negative role, the actress also created love in the audience’s mind, and this film became her first 100 crore film.