‘The Kashmir Files’ responsible for violence in valley: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), blamed the Vivek Agnihotri directed film ‘The Kashmir Files’ for ‘triggering’ violence in the union territory on Monday, while also claiming that she created a safe environment for Kashmiri Pandits during her tenure.

‘We created a safe atmosphere for Kashmiri pandits. In 2016 during peak unrest, no killing happened. The Kashmir Files movie has triggered violence,’ Ms Mufti told reporters. Ms Mufti went on to say that the BJP-led Central government is ‘after all our mosques’ because of the Gyanvapi controversy.

‘They (Centre) are creating Hindu-Muslim issues to distract from real topics and are after Gyanvapi mosque now. They are after all our mosques. Our God is wherever we worship; give us a list of all mosques you are eyeing,’ Added the previous Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.