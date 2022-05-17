Transgender actor-model found dead in Kochi apartment 

Kochi: A 26-year-old transwoman was found dead in a rented apartment at Chakkaraparambu in the city on Tuesday. A model and actress, Sherin Celin Mathew was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her room mates, police officials said.

Though she was hailing from neighbouring Alappuzha district, she had been staying here for some years. The person was reportedly suffering from depression due to some personal differences with some of her friends. A police officer said a case has been registered for unnatural death and prima facia it was a suicide, adding that a detailed investigation into the matter is underway.