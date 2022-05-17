‘Twitter doesn’t believe in free speech… as if we are all communists’; Reveals secret recording

Twitter does not believe in free expression. Employees ‘hated’ Elon Musk’s USD 44 billion offer to acquire control of the firm, according to a guy identified as a senior engineer at the social media giant. A video supposedly showing a top Twitter programmer, Siru Murugesan, saying that the firm has a significant left-wing bias and that right-wingers are openly suppressed, was published by the American far-right activist group Project Veritas.

Murugesan was captured on tape claiming that Twitter’s business culture is quite far left, and that his colleagues ‘hate, hate, despise’ Elon Musk’s planned purchase. According to Murugesan, Twitter’s workplace politics were so left-wing that employees at the microblogging site modified their initial positions to fit the current climate.

Twitter just agreed to a USD 44 billion acquisition by Tesla CEO, while it is still subject to shareholder approval. Elon Musk, on the other hand, said that the USD 44 billion buyout proposal for the microblogging service is on pause. Musk complains about a left-wing bias on Twitter. He previously stated that Twitter’s decision to ban former US President Donald Trump was a mistake that he would correct if his takeover of the social media business was successful.

Murugesan answered the topic of how his coworkers reacted to the news of Musk’s buyout by saying, ‘They’re like, this would be my last day if this occurs.’ Murugesan stated that ‘a lot has changed’ since Musk launched the takeover process in April. He also stated that staff was concerned about their employment because his firms operate differently from Twitter’s’socialist workplace. ‘He’s a capitalist, and we weren’t quite capitalists, more like extremely socialists. As though we’re all commies.’

Murugesan stated that the company’s operational procedures were ‘basically like everyone gets to do anything they want’. He stated that numerous employees actively attempted to stop the Musk takeover and that many people protested against it. ‘Employees warned of the ‘exodus’ of personnel. We did everything we could to protest against it,’ Murugesan said after Musk announced his purchase of Twitter.