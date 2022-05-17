Will Laxmanpuri become Lucknow’s new name? Yogi Adityanath’s tweet has sparks outrage!

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh appears to have resumed its name-changing binge. A tweet from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has fuelled speculation that the name of Lucknow, the state capital, may be altered in the coming weeks. Yogi stated in a tweet greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lucknow on Monday evening, ‘Sheshavatar Bhagwan Laxman ki pawan nagri Lucknow mein aapka swagat aur Abhi Nandan.’

This has sparked a debate on social media about changing the name of Lucknow to Laxmanpuri. In Lucknow, a huge temple dedicated to Laxman is already under construction. BJP leaders have often called for the name of Lucknow to be renamed as Lakhanpuri or Laxmanpuri. Laxman already has numerous places named after him, including Laxman Tila, Laxmanpuri, and Laxman Park. In the previous term, the Yogi Adityanath administration renamed Allahabad Prayagraj and Faizabad Ayodhya.

This resulted in a spike in demand for altering the names of various districts. This included Sultanpur to Kushbhawanpur, Aligarh to Harigarh, Mainpuri to Mayanpuri, Sambhal to Prithviraj Nagar or Kalki Nagar, Firozabad to Chandranagar, and Deoband to Devrand. Meanwhile, authorities stated that they were not aware of any plan to rename Lucknow or any other city.