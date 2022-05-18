Class 12 student in TN murders classmate for body shaming him

On Saturday, May 14, a Class 12 boy in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi region murdered a classmate for body shaming him. The victim is alleged of calling to his friend as ‘girlish.’ The Class 12 boy was taken to an observation home after police filed a murder charge against him. Despite the student’s repeated objections to his friend’s remarks, the victim continued to mock the perpetrator’s looks and quiet attitude, according to Tamil Nadu Police.

Angry, the accused called the victim to a party and allegedly stabbed him with a sickle and knife many times. According to NDTV, the accident happened near their school on a highway in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district.

Dr. Saranya Jaikumar, a member of the State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, said that, ‘Body shaming leads to anxiety, depression, causing body dysmorphic disorder. Many times, this is reflected as anger or extreme depression.’

The incidence of student-related behaviour issues has recently increased in Tamil Nadu. Violence between students, the alcohol consumption, the targeting of instructors, and inappropriate behaviour in class are all on the rise. According to NDTV, the news of a Class 12 student murdering a classmate over alleged body shaming has worried experts.