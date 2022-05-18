Engine of Mangala Express gets detached, moves on leaving bogies in Thrissur

Thrissur: In a shocking incident, the engine of Mangala Express got detached from the bogies in Thrissur on Wednesday. The incident took place around 3.15 pm today at Kottappuram. According to reports, the engine of the train got detached and kept moving on leaving the bogies behind.

The train was taking service from Ernakulam to Nizamuddin. The engine got detached from the bogie while crossing through the track between Thrissur railway station and Poonkunnam railway station. The locomotive stopped immediately after it got uncoupled and moved a few metres leaving all the coaches behind, they said.

It was re-attached in 10 minutes and the service resumed, the officials said. They said the passengers did not face any problem due to the incident the exact reason for which would be known after examination of the locomotive. The engine which reportedly got detached from the bogie moved forward leaving the bogies around 30 metres behind. Technical experts from Thrissur railway station rushed to the spot and fixed the issue. It is reported that Railway will initiate a probe into the incident.