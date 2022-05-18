Mayawati says, BJP targeting religious places to divert people’s attention

Mayawati, the president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), slammed the BJP for allegedly targeting religious places to draw attention away from issues like poverty, unemployment, and inflation, saying that it would only weaken the country. She further stated that changing the names of places associated with a religion will only create hatred.

‘In order to divert people’s attention from issues like rising poverty, unemployment and skyrocketing inflation in the country, BJP and its associate organisations are specially targeting religious places and this is not hidden from anyone,’ Mayawati told reporters in Lucknow.

‘This can spoil the situation anytime. Years after Independence, the manner in which people’s religious sentiments are being incited, as part of a conspiracy in the guise of Gyanvapi, Mathura, Taj Mahal and other places, will not strengthen the country but will only weaken it. The BJP needs to pay attention to this,’ she said.

The BSP chief’s comments follow recent developments and court hearings involving long-running disputes over the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura, and a recent petition filed in the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal to determine the presence of Hindu idols.