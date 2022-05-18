‘No-Petrol!’ How Sri Lanka lost the economic and political battle; Read on…

In the midst of the island nation’s economic turmoil, Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stated on Monday that the country has run out of petrol. As it battles a political crisis, the country has been affected by gasoline and food shortages, as well as soaring inflation. Wickremesinghe warned that the ‘next couple of months will be the most challenging of our life,’ as demonstrators demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka’s crisis;

Since the epidemic began two years ago, the country has been struggling economically. Foreign remittances have dried up and visitors have ceased visiting the island owing to international lockdowns. The country has seen periodic power outages and medical shortages in the last year, even as the government announced last month that it would default on its foreign loans. According to reports, the government does not have enough cash to finance oil imports, despite the fact that the country is running out of crucial pharmaceuticals.

Political schism;

Following the departure of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa amid widespread demonstrations, Wickremesinghe has struggled to build a ‘unified government’. Despite the fact that four ministers were sworn in last week, the country still lacks a finance minister. The prime minister has called for the formation of an ‘economic war cabinet’. Wickremesinghe was elected Prime Minister for the sixth time. There has been hardly any evidence of tranquility, with the military patrolling the streets and citizens queuing to get basic goods.