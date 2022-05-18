On death anniversary of Reema Lagoo, Neena Kulkarni remembers best friend; read article

Reema Lagoo, a veteran actress, died five years ago on May 18 in Mumbai after suffering cardiac arrest. Reema’s bestie, actress Neena Kulkarni, remembered her with a throwback photo on her death anniversary today. ‘Miss You Rima,’ Neena captioned the photo she posted on her social media account.

Neena can be seen hugging Reema in the photo, and it seems that the actress misses her best friend a lot. Neena Kulkarni, speaking to ETimes TV about it, said, ‘Reema and I have shared good memories together. We have always bonded well. We have shared our joys and sorrows with each other. Along with films, I used to do television serials, and Reema would wonder how I multitask, and then she decided to step into television, too. I have kept her memories and friendship in my heart and will always be there.’

For the unversed, Reema Lagoo’s death has shocked the Marathi and Bollywood industries. Films, television, theatre, dramas, and plays were among the mediums in which the actress worked. Lagoo had a great Marathi and Hindi film career as well. She was married to Vivek Lagoo on a personal front. She died at Versova, Mumbai, on May 18, 2017.