As the debate over monuments heats up, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) ex-Regional Director Dharamveer Sharma claims that the Qutb Minar was built by Raja Vikramaditya, not Qutb al-Din Aibak, to study the movement of the sun.

‘It is not the Qutb Minar, but a solar tower (observatory tower). It was built in the 5th century by Raja Vikramaditya, not Qutb al-Din Aibak. I have enough proof to back this up’, he stated. He has surveyed Qutb Minar on multiple occasions on behalf of ASI.

‘There is a 25-inch tilt in the tower of the Qutb Minar. It is because it was made to observe the sun and hence, on June 21, between the shifting of the solstice, the shadow will not fall on that area for at least half an hour. This is science and archaeological fact,’ he said.

As a result, the Qutb Minar is a standalone edifice that has nothing to do with the adjacent Masjid. Even the Qutb Minar’s entryway faces north. To observe the Dhruv star in the sky at night.