SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea who is the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai passed the order.

The bench noted that the case is based on circumstantial evidence and that even if 50% of the witnesses are given up by the prosecution, the trial is not likely to be over soon. The bench was also told that the co-accused in the case, Peter Mukherjea, the husband of Indrani Mukherjea, was granted bail earlier. She is charged with murdering her own daughter after conspiring with her husband. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the petitioner. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation, opposed the bail plea.

In April 2012, 24-year-old Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. Her body was later found in a forest in Raigad district where it was reportedly burnt. The high-profile murder case of Sheena Bora took a fresh turn when it was found on December 16 that former media personality and murder-accused Indrani Mukerjea, in a letter to the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last month has claimed that her daughter Sheena was alive and is currently in Kashmir.