Ugandan national arrested for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 7 crore

On May 13, a 38-year-old Ugandan national was detained at Mumbai International Airport on suspicion of importing cocaine. Brandon Sulpisious Migadde was apprehended by zonal officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) with 690 grams of cocaine worth Rs. 7 crore concealed in 70 capsules. The accused was brought before the court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody till May 30.

DRI got specific information that a foreigner will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport on May 13 on aircraft ET610 carrying contraband. The police acted based on the tip. DRI authorities obtained the court’s authorization for his medical check and sent him to Sir JJ Hospital, suspecting he had drugs in his system. He was hospitalised after his x-ray examination report confirmed the presence of foreign substances in his stomach.

‘During his stay, he excreted 70 capsules and was discharged on May 16. From 70 capsules, 690 grams of white powder was recovered. The powder tested positive for cocaine’, said a DRI officer.

Brandon was first held in DRI custody before being arrested and charged with smuggling under the NDPS Act on Monday night. He acknowledged that he consumed the pills at the request of a Nigerian man in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, who also offered him the tickets to Mumbai.