‘Faced insults, fought on’; Perarivalan says about mother’s long struggle

Aruputhammal, the 74-year-old mother of A G Perarivalan, has fought a long court battle to have her son released. In Tamil, the word ‘Aruptham’ means miracle, while Ammal is an honorific used to refer to an elderly woman, usually a mother.

Perarivalan praised his mother for her sacrifices and never-ending efforts, which eventually resulted in his release thanks to the Supreme Court’s decision. ‘She has faced insults, she was ignored and she suffered agony. Despite all that she was persistent and fought for me without a break for 30 long years,’ he said. ‘For both of us, me and my mother it is the truth and justice on our side which gave us the strength to fight,’ he said.

Arputhammal thanked everyone for their help in getting her son released, from the state government to a lot of sympathisers. In her legal battle to win her son’s release, the septuagenarian woman has met with nearly every major political figure, and she has been prompted to go from pillar to post. She was the major reason behind petitions for her imprisoned son.

She has consulted a battery of lawyers here and in Delhi on behalf of her son, making the long journey from her Jolarpettai house in Tirupathur District, about 215 kilometres away. She has met with former Chief Minister E K Palaniswami, former Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and a number of other leaders over the years to request that her son be released.