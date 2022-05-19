Indian Railways to resume passenger train service to Bangladesh

Kolkata: Indian Railways has decided to resume passenger train service to Bangladesh. The train service connecting Kolkata with cities in Bangladesh will resume from May 29. The service was suspended in March 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Railway Board has issued orders to resume Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express from Dhaka by Bangladesh Railway rake and Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express from Kolkata by Indian Railways rake. The services of NJP-Dhaka Mitali Express will be resuming from June 1, following the scheduled virtual flagging off of Mitali Express by the railway ministers of India and Bangladesh from Rail Bhawan.