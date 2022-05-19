Navjot Singh Sidhu protests rising inflation by riding elephant in Patiala.

On Thursday, May 19, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu rode an elephant in Patiala to protest rising prices. As he rode the animal around the streets, waving a flag, the leader drew a large crowd. The cricketer-turned-politician was protesting rising inflation.

Opposition parties have slammed the Centre for the rapid increase in costs of essential commodities such as fuel, cooking gas, and other things.

A price increase for LPG was announced earlier today. This is the second time this month that cylinder rates have increased. In several locations, an LPG cylinder now costs more than Rs 1000. A home LPG cylinder cost has increased by Rs 3.50, while a commercial cylinder cost has increased by Rs 8.