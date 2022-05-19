Over 1,000 villages submerged by heavy rains in Assam: 8 dead, 5 missing

Assam’s flood situation remains dire, with more than 1,089 villages across 26 districts remaining underwater. So far, eight people have died in the state as a result of floods and landslides. While floods claimed the lives of two people in Cachar and one in Udalguri, landslides claimed the lives of four people in Dima Hasao and one in Lakhimpur.

Meanwhile, five more persons have gone missing, four in Cachar and one in Nagaon district. The downpour has impacted almost four lakh people. The Army, paramilitary forces, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and state police fire and emergency services have evacuated at least 3,427 persons who were trapped in their homes.

The relevant district administrations have established 142 relief camps and 115 relief distribution centres, where a total of 39, 558 distressed residents have sought refuge. The river Kopili is now running above the danger level at Kampur and Dharamtul, the river Disang at Nanglamuraghat, the river Barak at AP ghat, and the river Kushiyara at Karimganj.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has forecast widespread heavy to very heavy rain in the region over the next few days. According to the Met Department, the region has gotten more rain than typical and will continue to get additional rain over the following few days. The weather in the region, according to the agency, may improve marginally beginning Friday.