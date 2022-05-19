Palakkad: Missing policemen found dead in a paddy field near police camp

Palakkad: Two policemen were found dead near a police camp in Muttikulangara in Palakkad, Kerala on Thursday morning. The deceased have been identified as Ashokan and Mohandas. The policemen, who were serving as Havildars, were missing since Wednesday, and the search was ongoing.

A probe has been initiated based on the incident. The bodies were found in a paddy field near the police camp. According to reports, the senior police officers and the forensic unit will soon reach the spot. Since the two went missing, colleagues have been calling them on their mobile phones, but there were no leads.

Locals who went by the area noticed the dead bodies and informed the police. Preliminary investigation suggests death by shock.