Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row. BSE Sensex slipped down by 1,416 points or 2.61% to close at 52,792. NSE Nifty moved 431 points or 2.65% down to settle at 15,809.

Nifty Midcap tumbled 2.99% and small-cap slumped 2.68%. All of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 857 shares advanced and2,469 declined.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against UAE dirham, US dollar

The top gainers in the market were ITC, Dr Reddy’s and PowerGrid . The top losers in the market were HCL Tech, Wipro, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Titan, ICICI Bank, LIC and Reliance Industries.