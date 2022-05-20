Allahabad High Court to continue hearings at Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath today

On Friday, May 20, the Allahabad high court will resume hearings in the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex case. Due to a lack of time, the court earlier this week adjourned the case’s hearing until May 20. Today’s hearing will begin at 12 p.m.

During Aurangzeb’s rule in the 16th century, a petition filed in a Varanasi court stated that the Gyanvapi Mosque was built on his orders by demolishing a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Petitioners and local priests wanted to pray at the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.