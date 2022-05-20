Co-Location Case; Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s stand on Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on former NSE managing director and chief executive officer Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea in the co-location case. The bail motion was given notice by Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, who scheduled a hearing for May 31.

On May 12, the trial court dismissed the former NSE chief’s bail application, stating that no reasons for bail had been shown at this time. The CBI is investigating the alleged improper dissemination of information from market exchange computer servers to stockbrokers. In May 2018, a FIR was filed in this issue, after new revelations concerning irregularities at the country’s largest stock exchange.

Ms Ramkrishna was arrested by the CBI on March 6, a day after her anticipatory bail application was denied by the court. After her 7-day CBI custody period ended on March 14, she was remanded to judicial custody by the trial court.