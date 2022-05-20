DMK leader says, Amit Shah started language debate again, PM should hold him responsible

RS Bharati, a senior (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) DMK leader and organisational secretary, slammed Union minister Amit Shah, saying he was the one who restarted the language debate and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should hold him responsible.

‘The party is only against the imposition of any language. Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru also assured that no language would be made the national language and all languages would be respected,’ DMK leader RS Bharti stated, adding that the DMK is for all languages and not against any language.

On April 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, insisted that citizens from different Indian states speak in Hindi rather than English. When Indians of various languages converse with one another, they should do it in ‘the language of India,’ according to a statement from the Union Home Ministry quoting Amit Shah.