Gulf country to stop daily publishing of Covid-19 data

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) in Qatar will stop the daily publishing of Covid-19 data on social media. The ministry will only publish a weekly update. This will come into effect from May 22.

Ministry updated that the website of the ministry will be updated daily with all the key Covid-19 data including new cases, hospitalizations, deaths, the number of vaccines administered, and the number of recovered patients. The weekly data summary will be posted on social media every Monday, commencing Monday 30 May 2022.

Today, Qatar Cabinet announced the lifting of more Covid-19 preventive measures. As per the new guidelines, the entry restrictions to all closed public places have been lifted. All people must continue to check the EHTERAZ green status for entry. Work from home will be continued for employees in the government and private sector. Not obligating employees in the government and private sectors to conduct Rapid Antigen test approved by the Ministry of Public Health.