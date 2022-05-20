Punjab to get 2,000 more paramilitary personnel from the Centre, says Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Wednesday that about 2,000 additional paramilitary forces will be deployed in the state to increase security after receiving daily reports that some elements are attempting to foment trouble. Bhagwant Mann stated this following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured him of the central government’s full support.

‘There have been regular inputs that some miscreants are trying to create trouble in Punjab. So I have request the home minister to sanction additional forces for the security of the state,’ He stated to reporters. According to the chief minister, ten companies of paramilitary men have already arrived in Punjab, with another ten companies awaiting approval from the Union Home Ministry.

A paramilitary company consists of around 100 people. According to Bhagwant Mann, the home minister told him that national security is above party politics and that the central government would provide all necessary support to the Punjab government.