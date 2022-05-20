Railways approves fund for IIT Madras to develop India’s own hyperloop system

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras will get Rs 8.34 crore from the Railway Ministry to develop and verify the hyperloop transportation system and its subsystem indigenously. The grant covers the establishment of a hyperloop technology centre of excellence at the institution.

R.K. Jain, principal executive director (development), Railway Board, said this in a letter to the Director of the IIT. In his letter, Jain stated that the Institute had received a draft of the Memorandum of Understanding.

Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, paid a visit to the institution and took part in a demonstration of the hyperloop project at the institute’s new academy facility.

As per sources, he also went to the IIT M Research Park to oversee the 5G testbed demonstration and the incubation cell.