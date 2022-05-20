Telecom and IT minister makes first 5G call at IIT Madras

On Thursday, Telecom and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the IIT Madras 5G test-bed and successfully tested a 5G call on an indigenously designed network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the testbed on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, ‘This is the first step towards making the solution feasible commercially. Over the next few months, Made-in-India solution has the potential of going from local to global. It also meets India’s needs indigenously and securely’.

At a time when cyber security fears are at an all-time high, India is working on a local 5G network that it promises would be more cost-effective and productive. According to Vaishnaw, the government would implement the solution on the state-owned BSNL network once it is ready for commercialization, and then pitch it to other private operators.

‘We are confident that a more efficient solution which is also cost-effective will appeal to companies not only in India, but even those who are abroad. We feel that the India-made 5G stack will have huge export potential’, he said.

The 4G and 5G stack for BSNL is being built by a partnership that includes C-Dot on the core and TCS and Tejas from the Tata group. This approach will be used by the government to upgrade BSNL to 4G and thereafter to 5G.