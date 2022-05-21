IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals to face Mumbai Indians today: Possible Playing XI

Mumbai: In cricket, Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League on Saturday, May 21. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium at 7.30 pm.

Delhi Capitals is placed at the fifth spot on the IPL points table with 14 points from 13 matches. They won 7 matches and has a net run rate of 0.255. A win against Mumbai Indians will help Delhi Capitals to overtake Royal Challengers Bangalore. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians is at the 10th position in the points table with 6 points. They played 13 matches and won only 3.

Also Read; IndiGo to operate new service to Saudi Arabia

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith

Delhi Capitals: Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed