Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins draw for second time

Dubai: A British national residing in UAE has won Mahzooz draw for second time. He won 142,85 UAE dirhams as prize money in the 15th draw. This year, he won 30,303 UAE dirhams in the 61st draw. Thus he took a cumulative prize of 174,000 UAE dirhams.

In the last eight months, at least 4 second-tier winners have scored a double win in the draw.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.