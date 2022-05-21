Over 500 flood affected Assam families living on railway tracks

Over 500 families from two villages have found shelter under tarpaulin sheets beside the railway tracks in the Jamunamukh district, the only high ground that has not been submerged in flood waters, as Assam battles flood fury. After losing almost everything in the floods, residents of Changjurai and Patia Pathar villages have been left in the dark. the villagers claims over the previous five days they have not received any help from the state government and administration.

Monwara Begum, 43, and her family are living beneath a tarpaulin sheet after their home in Patia Pathar village was destroyed by flooding. Four more family have joined them in their fight to survive the water. They are all living in horrible conditions under the same sheet, with almost no food.

‘For three days we were under the open sky, we then took some money on credit and bought this tarpaulin sheet. We are five families living under the same sheet, there is no privacy,’ Monwara Begum stated. After losing their home in Changjurai village, Beauty Bordoloi’s family is also living in a tarpaulin sheet. ‘Our harvest-ready paddy crop was destroyed in floods. The situation remains uncertain as it is very difficult to survive like this,’ she told NDTV.