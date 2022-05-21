Zimbabwe to face Namibia in the 3rd T20I today

Bulawayo: Zimbabwe will face Namibia in the third T20I at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday. Both the teams had won 1 match each.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Probable Playing XI:

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano and Tony Munyonga

Namibia: Craig Williams (c), Divan la Cock, Gerhard Erasmus, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Rubel Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz and Tangeni Lungameni.