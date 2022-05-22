103 fake doctors found practising illegally in Maharashtra’s Jalna

An official in Maharashtra’s Jalna district said on Saturday that at least 103 fraudulent doctors and 166 unlicensed medical practitioners were found practising illegally.

According to a report from the health department, the district had 433 physicians, 267 of whom were registered, 166 of whom were not registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), and 103 of whom had fraudulent degrees.

The investigation indicated that these phoney physicians worked in rural regions and slums, jeopardising lives. The biggest number of quacks is found in Jalna tehsil, with 25, followed by Bhokardan and Jafrabad with 17, Badnapur with 10, Ghansawangi with nine, Partur with eight, and Mantha with four, according to the report.

Rajesh Tope, the state’s Health Minister, is a Jalna native who also serves as the district’s guardian minister. According to the research, Ambad, Tope’s birthplace, has 65 unregistered physicians, with Mantha having 46, Partur having 30, Bhokardan having 13, Jalna having seven, and Ghansawangi tehsil having four.

Dr Vivek Khatgaonkar, the district health officer, said the health department had taken action against fake physicians and unlicensed medical practitioners. Tope had already authorised the district’s health department to initiate a campaign against phoney physicians and illegal abortion clinics.

Meanwhile, Jalna tehsil’s taluka health officer, Dr Sheetal Soni, paid surprise visits and examined over 20 clinics and hospitals.