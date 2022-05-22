Amit Shah and team visits Golden Pagoda in Arunachal Pradesh

Namsai: Union Ministers Amit Shah, Kiren Rijiju, and State Chief Minister Pema Khandu visited Golden Pagoda in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. Standing beside the Patkai resort in Namsai, the Golden Pagoda is also known as Khongmu-kham in the local Tai Khamti language. Being considered sacred and very significant to the Buddhists, the Golden Pagoda is a temple complex situated on about 20 hectares of land and is built in a Burmese architectural design.

Arunachal Pradesh | Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju & CM Pema Khandu visit Golden Pagoda in Namsai district pic.twitter.com/uJZoByvspF — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

The Union Home Minister embarked on his two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday and attended various programmes in the state.On the second day of his visit to the state, Shah also attended a public meeting and inaugurate various developmental projects in the Namsai area at 11 am today.

Later in the day, he will review the security and development, and interact with Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Services Selection Board (SSB), Assam Rifles, Border Road Organisation, and National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDLC) personnel, here at Namsai. He will also take part in Bada Khaana– a collective feast where all ranks of Army personnel and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) troops eat together.