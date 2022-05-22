Amit Shah assures Arunachal’s Parshuram Kund to get railway connectivity soon

Arunachal Pradesh’s Parshuram Kund will be connected to the rest of the country by railways, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Parshuram Kund is a Hindu shrine dedicated to the sage Parshuram. It is located on the Brahmaputra plateau near the Lohit river’s lower stages. ‘We’ll connect Parshuram Kund via the railway. We have laid a network of roads across the state and connected far-flung places in the state,’ Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Amit Shah, meanwhile, laid the foundation stone for a 51-foot bronze statue of Lord Parashuram on Saturday. The Union Home Minister, together with Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, paid a visit to the Namsai district’s Golden Pagoda.

Amit Shah, in a dig at the Congress, said, ‘Congress leaders ask what happened in eight years [of BJP’s rule at the Centre]. Rahul baba must take off his Italian specs and look at the development work done by PM Narendra Modi and CM Pema Khandu.’