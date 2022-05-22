Assam Floods; Launched massive Air Force rescue operations

With the help of airlift rescue teams (choppers), the Indian Air Force continued its relief efforts in flood-affected parts of Assam on Sunday, providing relief materials to the people. ‘#FloodReliefInAssam Efforts are continuing to evacuate citizens and airlift rescue teams and relief material to areas cut off due to floods in Assam. #IAF has deployed its transport aircraft and helicopters for the task,’ IAF tweeted.

On Saturday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) used An-32 transport aircraft, two Mi-17 helicopters, a Chinook helicopter, and an ALH Dhruv to rescue 119 passengers stranded at Ditokchera train station. It has deployed 20 NDRF members in flood-affected areas, working closely with the NDRF and the state government.

With the help of the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), NDRF, and volunteers, a total of 24,749 trapped people have been rescued. The teams sent for the rescue operation, according to NDRF Inspector Mahip Mourya, have rescued 500 people from flood-affected villages in the Hojai area.

‘Many did not want to leave their homes so we took relief and ration materials to them at their homes,’ Mourya added. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 499 relief camps and 519 relief distribution centres have opened across the state, with a total of 92,124 inmates currently residing in the camps.