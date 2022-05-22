Molesting student; Maha hostel superintendent gets 5 years in jail in 2017 case

A special court in Palghar district has found a school hostel superintendent convicted of molesting a minor girl in Talasari in 2017. The superintendent was sentenced to five years in jail by the court. When the incident occurred, the girl was 16 years old and a Class 10 student. She used to live at the school’s hostel. Suryakant Raghunath Bagal, the accused, had been employed as a superintendent at the same institution since 2007.

According to the Talasari police station, the accused called the girl while she was studying in her hostel room on December 31, 2017, about 6 p.m., saying she had received a phone call from her house. When she arrived at the office, he informed her that the phone had been unplugged and that she should come between 9 and 9.30 p.m. to make the call without informing anybody else.

Bagal contacted her again at 9.30 p.m., saying there was a phone from her house. When she arrived at the place where he had summoned her, he was alone in the room and had closed the door. Bagal allegedly abused her after that and begged her not to speak about it.

Because she was frightened, the girl kept quiet about the occurrence. On February 24, 2018, she told a classmate about it, who confirmed that it had happened to her as well. The two then told their other classmates, who informed the villagers, who subsequently took the accused to the police station.

After a case was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act since the girl was from the Adivasi community, an ACP rank officer was assigned to investigate.