New ministers for education announced in UAE

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced new ministers for education in the country.

Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi has been appointed as Minister of Education. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi was the Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs. Sarah Al Amiri has been appointed as Minister of State for Public Education and Future Technology. She has also been appointed as chairperson of the Emirates School Education Foundation. She was earlier the Minister of State for Advanced Technology.

Sheikh Mohammed said the decisions have been taken after consultation with the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.