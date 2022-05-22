Techie dies at illegal rave party in Chennai; 4 booked

Chennai: A 22 year old employee of an information technology firm allegedly died due to excess consumption of alcohol during an illegal rave party held in a popular mall in the city last night, police said on Sunday.

The police after coming to know about the conduct of the event ‘The Great Indian Gathering’ raided the bar which was allegedly functioning on the third floor of the mall without the mandatory license and was ‘sealed’. Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, taking cognisance of the incident warned of strict action against persons who conduct such illegal parties in the city.

According to a senior police official, the victim who was partying with his friends at the mall on Saturday night died following excess consumption of the liquor. ‘Initial examination revealed he died of heavy drinking. He hails from Madipakkam in the city and after performing an autopsy at Royapettah Government General Hospital, the body was handed over to his family’, the official told PTI. The police are also probing whether drugs were served to the participants along with liquor.

Meanwhile, a police press release said a special team headed by an inspector has been directed by Jiwal towards monitoring of entertainment parties in the city and it came to know about the illegal rave party which was happening at the fourth floor of the shopping mall. The people who were partying at the venue were asked to leave the venue by the police. It also came to light that the bar located on the third floor of the mall was functioning without the mandatory license and was sealed later, the police said. As many as 844 liquor bottles were seized and four persons were booked in this connection. Investigation revealed the party was conducted by inviting people to register themselves through a mobile application in order to take part in the event, the release said.