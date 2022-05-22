DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Track doubling: Several trains rerouted, cancelled; See list here…

May 22, 2022, 11:01 am IST

 

Train services have been disrupted in the wake of doubling of the Chingavanam – Ettumanoor track, on Sunday. Curbs have been imposed and as a result some trains are fully cancelled, some partially while some have been rerouted.

Trains cancelled

  • 12082–Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur  Jan Shatabdi Express
  • 16327–Punalur-Guruvayur Intercity Express
  • 16328–Guruvayur-Punalur Intercity Express
  • 06499–Ernakulam-Alappuzha Express Special
  • 06452–Alappuzha-Ernakulam Express Special

Trains rerouted via Alappuzha

  • 17229–Thiruvanantapuram-Secunderabad Sabari Express
  • 12202–Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Garibrath
  • 12623–Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Express
  • 12624–Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Central Express
  • 12659–Nagercoil-Shalimar Gurudev Express

Meanwhile, Kollam-Changanassery MEMU will operate from May 24 to May 28. Similarly, Southern Railway has notified that the Parasuram Express will partially conduct services from Sunday onwards. The service will be operated between Shoranur and Mangaluru.

