Track doubling: Several trains rerouted, cancelled; See list here…

Train services have been disrupted in the wake of doubling of the Chingavanam – Ettumanoor track, on Sunday. Curbs have been imposed and as a result some trains are fully cancelled, some partially while some have been rerouted.

Trains cancelled

12082–Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Jan Shatabdi Express

16327–Punalur-Guruvayur Intercity Express

16328–Guruvayur-Punalur Intercity Express

06499–Ernakulam-Alappuzha Express Special

06452–Alappuzha-Ernakulam Express Special

Trains rerouted via Alappuzha

17229–Thiruvanantapuram-Secunderabad Sabari Express

12202–Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Garibrath

12623–Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Express

12624–Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Central Express

12659–Nagercoil-Shalimar Gurudev Express

Meanwhile, Kollam-Changanassery MEMU will operate from May 24 to May 28. Similarly, Southern Railway has notified that the Parasuram Express will partially conduct services from Sunday onwards. The service will be operated between Shoranur and Mangaluru.