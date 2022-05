Zimbabwe to face Namibia in 4th T20I today: possible playing XI

Bulawayo: In cricket, Zimbabwe will face Namibia in the 4th T20I at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday, May 22. Zimbabwe currently lead the T20I series by a 2-1 margin.

Probable XI:

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Brandan Mavuta, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Tanaka Chivanga

Namibia: Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Gerhard Erasmus, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese (c), Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni